Star Wars launches charity contest for guest roles in new film

The force can be yours, for as little as 10 bucks.”Star Wars Episode VII” director J.J. Abrams announced the creation …

The force can be yours, for as little as 10 bucks.

“Star Wars Episode VII” director J.J. Abrams announced the creation of the Star Wars: Force for Change charity campaign for UNICEF Wednesday while on the Abu Dhabi set. Fans who donate a minimum of $10 to the campaign will have a chance to fly to London and appear in the film that’s scheduled to hit theaters in Christmas 2015.

“The Star Wars fans are some of the most passionate and committed folks around the globe,” Abrams said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to offer a chance to come behind the scenes as our VIP guests.”

For more information on the contest, which runs until July 28,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XfNiC9iKM0Q

log on to

Omaze.com/StarWars.