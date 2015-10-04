Star Wars, Marvel, Naruto, Doctor Who: NY Super Week highlights

New York Comic Con might not start until Thursday, but thanks to New York Super Week, there are tons of …

New York Comic Con might not start until Thursday, but thanks to New York Super Week, there are tons of fun geek-friendly events all around New York City. amNewYork has picked out some can’t-miss events that will keep you occupied until the big event later this week.

‘Body Worlds: Pulse Exhibit and Live Sketch’

Esteemed comic book artists Russ Braun, Alex Maleev and Cory Smith will be sketching at the “Body Worlds: Pulse” exhibit while discussing methods they use for drawing the human body. (Oct. 6, 6-8 p.m., adults $27, seniors $23.50, kids 3-11 $19.50, Discovery Times Square, 226 W. 44th St., 866-987-9692, discoveryts.com)

‘Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast Live’

Comedian and SiriusXM radio host Jim Norton is the special guest on this live taping of the brilliant podcast from comic Gilbert Gottfried and his co-host Frank Santopadre. (Oct. 6, 7-8:30 p.m., $15, Littlefield, 622 Degraw St., Gowanus, littlefieldnyc.com)

‘The Best American Comics 2015’

Bill Kartalopoulos, editor of the “Best American Comics” series, chats with some of the artists in the book, including Roz Chast, Gabrielle Bell and Blaise Larmee. (Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m., must buy book or $15 gift card, Strand Bookstore, 828 Broadway, 212-473-1452, strandbooks.com)

‘This Week in Marvel Live Podcast’

Marvel.com editorial director Ryan Penagos, editor Ben Morse and others host this free party that will give you the lowdown on some of the biggest events coming up in the world of Marvel, from comics, games, toys, movies, TV and more. (Oct. 6, 7:30-8:45 p.m., FREE, Discovery Times Square, 226 W. 44th St., 866-987-9692, discoveryts.com)

‘Comics and Jews: Panel and Auction’

Learn about the early history of comic books and the vast contribution from Jewish creators at this panel featuring Paul Levitz, Danny Fingeroth, Arie Kaplan and Karen Green. (Oct. 7, 6:30-9 p.m., $10 general, $7 for members, seniors and students, Center for Jewish History, 15 W. 16th St., 212-294-8301. cjh.org)

‘Meet the Creator of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto’

The creator of the popular, bestselling Manga series chats about his creation, the animé and the newest “Naruto” film. (Oct. 7, 7-8 p.m., sold out, Apple Store SoHo, 103 Prince St., 212-226-3126, apple.com/retail/soho; Oct. 9, 8:30-9:30 p.m., sold out, Kinokuniya Bookstore, 1073 Sixth Ave., 212-869-1700, kinokuniya.com; Oct. 10, 3:30-4:30 p.m., FREE with purchase of “Naruto, Vol. 72,” B&N Tribeca, 97 Warren St., bn.com)

‘Science Fiction and Fantasy Spelling Bee’

Better start brushing up on Klingonese and all the spells from “Harry Potter” for this nerdy spelling bee that will test your ability to spell complicated, geek-friendly words and names, such as Superman’s impish villain Mr. Mxyzptlk (yes, I had to look it up). (Oct. 7, 7:15-8:40 p.m., $12 in advance, $15 at the door, Benzaquen Hall at the DiMenna Center, 450 W. 37th St., 212-594-6100, oslmusic.org)

‘Paper Girls Q&A with Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’

These two stellar creators — Vaughan, the writer of “Saga” and “Y: The Last Man,” and Chiang, the artist of “Wonder Woman” — chat about their new creation, “Paper Girls,” about four 12-year-old girls who deliver newspapers who experience a life-changing event one day. If you can’t go, this event will be live-streamed at youtube.com/midtowncomicstv. (Oct. 7, 8:30-9:30 p.m., FREE with a NY Super Week card, Midtown Comics Downtown, 64 Fulton St., 212-302-8192, midtowncomics.com)

‘Doctor Who Costume and Trivia Contest’

Put on the best fez or Dalek costume and hop in your TARDIS to this event, where you can show off your knowledge of “Doctor Who.” (Oct. 7, 10-11:55 p.m., sold out, The Way Station, 683 Washington Ave., Prospect Heights, 347-627-4949, waystationbk.blogspot.com)

‘Robot Chicken Season 8 Party’

The show’s co-creators Seth Green and Matthew Senreich host this party, which will screen “Robot Chicken DC Comics Special III: Magical Friendship.” (Oct. 8, 6-10 p.m., FREE with RSVP at robotchicken8.eventfarm.com, Brooklyn Bowl, 61 Wythe Ave., Williamsburg, 718-963-3369, brooklynbowl.com)

‘Rock Band 4 New York Super Week Super Party’

Get a look at the new “Rock Band” game with the folks from Harmonix Music Systems, who developed it. And you can enter a raffle to win one of four “Rock Band 4” guitars signed by the developers. (Oct. 8, 7-11:55 p.m., $5, Hard Rock Café, 1501 Broadway, 212-343-3355, hardrock.com)

‘Muppet Vault’

If the new “Muppets” show isn’t enough for you, drop by this event where the folks at ToughPigs.com will be screening some classic clips that have a geeky quality to them. (Oct. 8, 7:15-8:45 p.m., $10, Benzaquen at the DiMenna Center, 450 W. 37th St., 212-594-6100, oslmusic.org)

‘Rock N’Comix’

The fine folks at comic publisher Oni Press are throwing this concert, which features comic creators Charles Soule, Ted Naifeh, Dean Haspiel, Antony Johnson and Jeffrey Burandt reading from their work as well as bands Americans UK and Run by the Gun. (Oct. 8, 7:30-9:30 p.m., $5, Rockbar, 185 Christopher St., 212-675-1864, rockbarnyc.com)

‘Uptown Showdown: Superheroes vs. Villains’

It’s good versus evil as two teams determine which is better: Good or Evil. Debaters include Janeane Garofalo, Mike Drucker, Michael Hartney, Travon Free, Jessica Delfino, Joe Garden and Nick Turner. (Oct. 8, 8-9:30 p.m., $15, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway, 212-864-5400, symphonyspace.org)

‘Star Wars Minute’

This podcast takes an in-depth, funny look at the “Star Wars” movies minute by minute. This special event will look at the 1984 TV movie “An Ewok Adventure: Caravan of Courage.” Featuring co-hosts Pete the Retailer and Alex Robinson and special guests Jenny Jaffe, Stuart Wellington and Dan McCoy. (Oct. 8, 9-10:30 p.m., $7, Benzaquen Hall at the DiMenna Center, 450 W. 37th St., 212-594-6100, oslmusic.org)

‘The Big Superheroes Quiz Thing: A Proud Event of New York Super Week’

Check out the new exhibit “Superheroes in Gotham” and then stick around for this massive trivia contest where you can win prizes and, best of all, bragging rights. Hosted by quizmaster Kevin Maher. (Oct. 9, 6-9 p.m., FREE, New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West, 212-485-9268, nyhistory.org)

‘Batkid Begins’

Come for a screening of the documentary about a 5-year-old boy fighting leukemia who has a wish fulfilled to become Batman for a day, fighting villains in San Francisco, transformed into Gotham City. Director Dana Nachman will be on hand for a Q&A. (Oct. 10, 7-9 p.m., $14 adults, $10 child and seniors, $9 member, IFC Center, 323 Sixth Ave., 212-924-7771, ifccenter.com)

‘Hollywood Babble On Live’

Director and podcaster Kevin Smith and his “Babble On” co-host Ralph Garman offer their sometimes biting take on Hollywood in this live podcast. (Oct 10, 7:30-9 p.m., $20-$60, Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W. 34th St., 212-279-7740, ticketmaster.com)

‘Adult Swim Tyrannic: Second Maiden Voyage’

A three-hour tour, a three-hour tour. Hop aboard this ship for a cruise around the Hudson, taking in all the wonderful sights around New York City while a secret musical guest performs. (Oct. 10, 8 p.m.-midnight, Pier 81 at West 41st Street, FREE, limited space available for walk-ups, adultswimtyrannic.eventfarm.com)

‘PressPlay NYC’

Meet some of the biggest social media personalities around, from Alex Reininga to Tyler White. (Oct. 11, noon-6 p.m., $35-$249, Hammerstein Ballroom, 311 W. 34th St., 212-279-7740, ticketmaster.com)

‘We Got This Live!’

John Hodgman stops by this live podcast featuring Mark Gagliardi and Hal Lublin, talking about any topic, big or small. (Oct. 11, 8-9:45 p.m., $15, (Le) Poisson Rouge, 158 Bleecker St., 212-505-3474, lepoissonrouge.com)