‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ books: The Force is strong with these tomes

Let the force be with you as you read these books

In case you’re living in a swamp on Dagobah, there’s a new “Star Wars” film coming out in December — “Episode VII: The Force Awakens” — and with it come tons of merchandise, from toys to apparel to reading material.

Much of it will be released on Friday, aka Force Friday, and we have a sneak preview of some of the books coming out to get you ready on your “Journey to Star Wars.”

‘Lost Stars’

By Claudia Gray

Follow two childhood friends — one who grows up to become an Imperial and the other a Rebel — as they experience the rise and fall of the Rebellion. Readers will also be provided some clues as to what happened after “The Return of the Jedi” ended. More Ewok dancing? Just a guest. Hardcover; ages 12-18; $17.99

‘Moving Target: A Princess Leia Adventure’

By Cecil Castellucci, with Jason Fry

Set between “The Empire Strikes Back” and “The Return of the Jedi,” check out a Rebel mission featuring Princess Leia leading a group of rebels against the empire. Hardcover; ages 8-12; $12.99

‘Smuggler’s Run: A Han Solo Adventure’

By Greg Rucka

Everyone’s favorite pilots for hire are on a secret quest for the Rebellion in this adventure set between “A New Hope” and “Empire.” Hardcover; ages 8-12; $12.99

‘The Weapon of a Jedi: A Luke Skywalker Adventure’

By Jason Fry

Luke Skywalker teams up with C-3PO and R2-D2 when they’re stuck exploring a planet and a new bad guy in this thriller that takes place between “A New Hope” and “Empire.” Hardcover; ages 8-12; $12.99

‘Star Wars: Aftermath’

By Chuck Wendig

The thriller writer picks up where “The Return of the Jedi” left off. The Rebels are riding high with Darth Vader and the Emperor defeated and the second Death Star decimated. But there’s still more to do. Follow the exploits of captured pilot Wedge Antilles and rebel Norra Wexley, who makes it her mission to find him, with the help of her son, a bounty hunter and an Imperial defector. Meanwhile, the Empire is regrouping… Hardcover; $28

‘Star Wars: Absolutely Everything You Need to Know’

By Adam Bray and Cole Horton

This book has all the information and facts you need to get up to date on the “Star Wars” universe. And it’s not just the standard fare. For instance, you’ll learn such unusual trivia as how the Death Star’s floors get cleaned. Hardcover; ages 8-12; $19.99

‘Ultimate Sticker Collection: Star Wars: The Force Awakens Stickerscapes’

By Julie Ferris

The title pretty much says it all here. If you’re a sticker fanatic with a love of “Star Wars,” here’s your happy place. Paperback; ages 6-9; $12.99