Force4Fashion links designers and ‘Star Wars’ for charity

While you can’t wear the actual “Star Wars” costumes, you can wear designer clothes inspired by them. Well, if you can afford it!

#Force4Fashion is a collaboration between Bloomingdale’s and Disney. Ten designers, including Cynthia Rowley, Diane von Furstenberg and Opening Ceremony, are creating looks that will be be revealed on Dec. 2, reports Variety. They will then appear in the Bloomingdale’s flagship store on Third Avenue. Between Dec. 2-18 they will be auctioned off for charity on CharityBuzz.com.

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” opens on Dec. 18.