Starbucks calls Jenner Caitlyn, spells name without mistakes

Melissa Kravitz
September 28, 2015
All it takes is a Vanity Fair cover and E! reality show for Starbucks to spell your name correctly.

Caitlyn Jenner, 65, showed off a Starbucks cup bearing her name sans spelling errors, plus smiley face, on Instagram this past weekend.

“Happy Saturday! What are your plans on this beautiful day?” Jenner wrote, showcasing a lavender manicure and orange roses in her post. 

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court officially legalized the former Olympian’s name and gender change.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5j5AC_NgQpc

And what better way to celebrate than with Starbucks?

237,000 fans liked the post. 

We’d just like to know if Ms. Jenner drinks PSLs. 

 

