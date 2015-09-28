Starbucks calls Jenner Caitlyn, spells name without mistakes

All it takes is a Vanity Fair cover and E! reality show for Starbucks to spell your name correctly.

Caitlyn Jenner, 65, showed off a Starbucks cup bearing her name sans spelling errors, plus smiley face, on Instagram this past weekend.

“Happy Saturday! What are your plans on this beautiful day?” Jenner wrote, showcasing a lavender manicure and orange roses in her post.

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court officially legalized the former Olympian’s name and gender change.

And what better way to celebrate than with Starbucks?

237,000 fans liked the post.

We’d just like to know if Ms. Jenner drinks PSLs.