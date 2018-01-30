How to watch, livestream Trump’s State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is expected to deliver a State of the Union address focused on immigration and economic issues Tuesday evening. Whether that piques your interest or not, it’s sure to be the topic of water cooler discussion at the office the following morning.

The address will interrupt regularly scheduled programming on major networks including CNN, Fox, ABC, CBS and PBS, but there are plenty of livestreaming options for those not interested in being tied to the TV.

Here’s how you can watch Trump address Congress at Capitol Hill at 9 p.m. Then, stick around for some late-night TV viewing: Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah, Stephen Colbert and others are gearing up to comment immediately following the address.

YouTube

The White House will host an official stream of Trump’s speech on its YouTube page, starting at 9 p.m. You can follow along at youtube.com/whitehouse or check back here for the stream.

Twitter

The address will also be streamed live via Twitter starting at 9 p.m. at live.twitter.com/SOTU.

Major TV networks

CNN will stream the address on the CNNGo and CNN News apps. CBS News will also be streaming free coverage at cbsnews.com/live. Those who have AppleTV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku TV will also be able to watch the network’s official stream free of charge. ABC, PBS and Fox will be among the stations requiring a valid cable provider login to access online streams.