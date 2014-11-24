Sting joining cast of his musical ‘The Last Ship’

Sting is voyaging to Broadway in hopes of saving the day.

Starting Dec. 9, the U.K. native will star as shipyard foreman Jackie White in “The Last Ship.”

Sting is already a composer for the Broadway musical, but needs to be its hero as well, since “The Last Ship” has been losing $75,000 per week since it opened on Sept. 29 due to devastatingly low ticket sales, reported The New York Times.

He will be part of the Neil Simon Theatre production for four weeks, through Jan. 10, before handing the role back to Jimmy Nail.

Sting asked for Nail’s blessing before taking the role, and praised his longtime friend. Hopefully the 16-time Grammy Award winner can save this vessel from sinking.