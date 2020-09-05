Sting, Leslie Odom Jr. and more to perform in free SummerStage Jubilee livestream concert

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A star-studded lineup will take the stage — virtually — to raise money for programming at New York City’s parks.

On Sept. 17, New Yorkers can tune in to SummerStage Jubilee, a free benefit concert supporting City Parks Foundations’ programs. Starting at 8 p.m. that night, performers will stream live on SummerStage’s social media platforms to give viewers a one-of-a-kind show.

“We typically do an in-person gala every year,” said SummerStage Executive Director Heather Lubov. “I was reluctant to hold the gala online initially, but we ended up having a whole summer of events and we had enough experience doing that to move gala online.”

This year’s lineup includes Sting, Norah Jones, Trey Anastasio, Rufus Wainwright, Leslie Odom Jr., Rosanne Cash, Emily King and PJ Morton with an appearance by sports icon and champion of equality Billie Jean King and others to be announced.

“Going online gives us the opportunity to reach out to performers who wouldn’t be able to come in person but can record something from where they are,” said Lubov.

The concert will be free to stream and there will be opportunities to donate throughout the night. Donations can also be made at any time on the City Parks Foundation website.

All proceeds from the 2020 SummerStage Jubilee Benefit Concert will go to support the programming at the City Parks Foundation, including free tennis and golf instruction to experiential, science-based lessons, to buying tools and bulbs for volunteers to beautify local parks and providing training, microgrants and coaching to facilitate their local advocacy.

“We’re viewing this as a way to celebrate parks in New York City,” said Lubov. “We’ve been holed up all summer, and parks have been one of the only outlets for those stuck in apartments during the pandemic. It helped make it known that parks are essential.”

The 2020 SummerStage Jubilee Benefit Concert will stream on the SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch. For more information, visit cityparksfoundation.org/events/summerstage-jubilee/.