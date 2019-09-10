'Studio 54: Night Magic' exhibit takes you back to the '70s

There’s no velvet rope to keep you back from this peek inside the infamous pleasure palace of 1970s hedonism, Studio 54.

A new exhibit “Studio 54: Night Magic,” opens in March 2020 at the Brooklyn Museum, examining the history of the popular disco known for turning people away if they didn’t have the right “look.”

Even though it was only open between April 1977 and February 1980, Studio 54 had a huge cultural impact and was the premiere gathering spot for celebrities including Mick Jagger, Andy Warhol, Cher and Liza Minnelli, along with fashion designer Halston and other members of the New York City glitterati.

Stories of free-flowing drugs, sex and spectacular stunts (Bianca Jagger sitting on a white horse) were tabloid fodder and scores of wannabes crowded outside its doors every night, hoping for a chance to join the fun.

During its short run, Studio 54 also boasted performances from Diana Ross, Donna Summer and Grace Jones.

“Studio 54 has come to represent the visual height of disco-era America: glamorous people in glamorous fashions, surrounded by gleaming lights and glitter, dancing ‘The Hustle’ in an opera house,” the Brooklyn Museum's Matthew Yokobosky said in a statement.

Yokobosky, who curated and designed the exhibit, pointed out that Studio 54 helped boost New York City’s image during a time of economic crisis.

“Today the nightclub continues to be a model for social revolution, gender fluidity and sexual freedom,” he said.

The show includes almost 650 objects including photos, film, garments, jewelry and other items. It also features original blueprints, sketches and models that were created in order to transform the former opera house and television soundstage into a state-of-the-art discothèque.

One section of the show is devoted to remembering the artists and patrons of Studio 54 who passed away because of AIDS.

“Studio 54: Night Magic” opens on March 13, 2020 and runs through July 5, 2020.