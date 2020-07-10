Submissions now open for Z100 host Elvis Duran’s ‘Drag Spectacular’ livestream event

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Strut your stuff for a chance at $10,000 for a virtual event that celebrates the drag and LGBTQ community.

On July 21, radio host Elvis Duran (Z100 New York) is partnering with Born This Way & The Ali Forney Center to host Elvis Duran’s Drag Spectacular. The event will stream at 7 p.m. on Duran’s YouTube channel.

The Drag Spectacular has opened submissions for contestants who can upload their original performances at elvisduran.com/spectacular. The top 20 performances will be aired in the hour-long special, and the judges will then narrow it down to their top three stand out performances, and announce a Grand Prize winner, who will walk away with $10,000.

Celebrity judges for the spectacular include Cynthia Germanotta (Lady Gaga’s mother & BTW Foundation founder), Idina Menzel, ‘Drag Race’ Judge Michelle Visage, and Tituss Burgess.

“Look at this panel of judges! The foundation is set for this fun, festive event to celebrate our LGBTQ+ family Pride,” said Duran. “The drag community has always been there to keep us entertained and amazed. Their stage may be currently “on pause” but we can still turn on the lights and have a show. Wig snatching time!”

“I am so grateful for Elvis + the morning show’s generosity in not only inviting me to participate as a judge but also benefitting Born This Way Foundation and our dear partners Ali Forney Center through this event,” said Germanotta. “It is so important that even though we’re physically apart, we’re still able to come together virtually to celebrate Pride and our commitment to building a kinder, braver world where everyone can be their true self. I can’t wait to enjoy all the performances.”

For for information, visit elvisduran.com/spectacular.