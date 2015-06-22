Summer music preview: Concerts and albums to check out this season

Can’t miss concerts
Morrissey and Blondie
Madison Square Garden | June 27
Can even Debbie Harry cheer up England’s most famous mope?
Brian Wilson and Rodriguez
Jones Beach | June 30
The Beach Boy’s latest solo release may have gotten mixed reviews, but is there a better setting to see him than waterside?
Taylor Swift
MetLife Stadium | July 10
Arrive early for T-Swift’s current besties HAIM opening, then prepare for the screaming.
Foo Fighters
Citi Field | July 15/16
? if lead singer Dave Grohl’s leg has healed by then. And maybe even if it hasn’t.
U2
Madison Square Garden | July 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31
The iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour finally weaves its way to New York.
Todd Terje and the Olsens
Terminal 5 | July 21
The dance party of the summer, as Terje brings his Norwegian house/disco – which is a thing! – to the city to make people sweat.
A$AP Rocky
Best Buy Theater | July 23
With Vic Mensa on the undercard, this may be the best hip-hop show of the summer.
J. Cole
Madison Square Garden | Aug. 4
Why does it feel like Cole has been lost in the hip-hop shuffle since the release of his excellent 2014 album, “2014 Forest Hills Drive”?
Father John Misty
Central Park Summerstage | Aug. 5
With Angel Olsen as the opener, expect all of Williamsburg to empty into Manhattan for one evening.
Earl Sweatshirt and Vince Staples
Best Buy Theater | Aug. 22
Rescheduled from the spring, the lineup includes two of hip-hop’s best-loved up-and-comers.
Can’t miss albums
Neil Young ‘The Monsanto Years’
June 29
We’re guessing Donald Trump won’t find a new favorite campaign track on the Canadian rocker’s newest album.
Miguel ‘Wildheart’
June 29
Collaborations with Lenny Kravitz and Kurupt are expected on the singer’s follow-up to the star-making “Kaleidoscope Dream.”
Tame Impala ‘Currents’
July 17
Expect the third album from the Australian band to see the top of critics’ year-end lists, if the first singles are any indication.
Frank Ocean TBA
July
The R…B singer’s long-awaited follow-up to “Channel Orange” may be released in July, if hashtags on his Tumblr page like “#album3 #july2015” are any (cryptic) indication.
Carly Rae Jepsen ‘Emotion’
Aug. 21
The queen of the summer of 2012 (“Call Me Maybe”) returns with a collection of confections.