Summer music preview: Concerts and albums to check out this season

From Foo Fighters to J. Cole, here is the music to check out.

Can’t miss concerts

Morrissey and Blondie

Madison Square Garden | June 27

Can even Debbie Harry cheer up England’s most famous mope?

Brian Wilson and Rodriguez

Jones Beach | June 30

The Beach Boy’s latest solo release may have gotten mixed reviews, but is there a better setting to see him than waterside?

Taylor Swift

MetLife Stadium | July 10

Arrive early for T-Swift’s current besties HAIM opening, then prepare for the screaming.

Foo Fighters

Citi Field | July 15/16

? if lead singer Dave Grohl’s leg has healed by then. And maybe even if it hasn’t.

U2

Madison Square Garden | July 18, 19, 22, 23, 26, 27, 30 and 31

The iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE Tour finally weaves its way to New York.

Todd Terje and the Olsens

Terminal 5 | July 21

The dance party of the summer, as Terje brings his Norwegian house/disco – which is a thing! – to the city to make people sweat.

A$AP Rocky

Best Buy Theater | July 23

With Vic Mensa on the undercard, this may be the best hip-hop show of the summer.

J. Cole

Madison Square Garden | Aug. 4

Why does it feel like Cole has been lost in the hip-hop shuffle since the release of his excellent 2014 album, “2014 Forest Hills Drive”?

Father John Misty

Central Park Summerstage | Aug. 5

With Angel Olsen as the opener, expect all of Williamsburg to empty into Manhattan for one evening.

Earl Sweatshirt and Vince Staples

Best Buy Theater | Aug. 22

Rescheduled from the spring, the lineup includes two of hip-hop’s best-loved up-and-comers.

Can’t miss albums

Neil Young ‘The Monsanto Years’

June 29

We’re guessing Donald Trump won’t find a new favorite campaign track on the Canadian rocker’s newest album.

Miguel ‘Wildheart’

June 29

Collaborations with Lenny Kravitz and Kurupt are expected on the singer’s follow-up to the star-making “Kaleidoscope Dream.”

Tame Impala ‘Currents’

July 17

Expect the third album from the Australian band to see the top of critics’ year-end lists, if the first singles are any indication.

Frank Ocean TBA

July

The R…B singer’s long-awaited follow-up to “Channel Orange” may be released in July, if hashtags on his Tumblr page like “#album3 #july2015” are any (cryptic) indication.

Carly Rae Jepsen ‘Emotion’

Aug. 21

The queen of the summer of 2012 (“Call Me Maybe”) returns with a collection of confections.