SummerStage 2015 lineup revealed

The City Parks Foundation unveiled Wednesday the massive lineup for this year’s SummerStage concert series.

The organizers extended the season, the show’s 30th, from May to October, and added more than 20 free shows in Central Park and 14 other neighborhoods. There will be over 200 artists performing throughout the season. Here are some of the highlights.

May:

May 18: Tedeschi Trucks Band: The 11-piece modern roots band will kick off the season at Rumsey Playfield in Central Park.

June:

June 2, Lyricist Lounge: Hip-hop artist Scarface will headline the event at Red Hook Park.

June 7: World’s Fair Anniversary Festival: The concert at Flushing Meadows Corona Park will feature several New York based acts including rock band Hollis Brown, violinist Damien Escobar and Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires.

July:

July 15: George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic: The R&B band will be at Queensbridge Park.

July 26: Rock Steady Crew 38th Anniversary Concert: Hip-hop legends Whodini and Bid Daddy Kane will perform at Central Park

August:

August 6: Caribou: Fans of the Plaris Prize-winning artist can see him at East River Park.

August 12: The Wiz: A Celebration in Dance and Music. For three days, George Faison will present song and dance numbers from his hit stage show at Rumsey Field.