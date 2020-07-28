Summerstage Anywhere continues one-of-a-kind online digital concert and talk series

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage’s free digital series SummerStage Anywhere continues this week with one-of-a-kind performances.

At 5 p.m. on July 28, SummerStage’s Associate Director of Programming Paula Abreu will go live on the SummerStage Instagram channel discuss curating live music on a global scale with Fabiana Batistela, the director of SIM São Paolo and Mercedes Caxaj, the Co-Artistic Director for SUNFEST. At 6 p.m. on July 29, British singer-songwriter Fenne Lily will take the stage for a concert that can be streamed on the SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch.

Grammy-award winning Latin Hip Hop artist Mala Rodriguez will take over the SummerStage Instagram at 5 p.m. on July 30 for a performance live from Spain. La Mega will kick off the show with a special DJ set at 4:30 p.m. On July 31, Bronx-born artist Richard “Crazy Legs” Colon will go live on the SummerStage Instagram at 8 p.m. to have a conversation with Bronx-born American rapper, songwriter, and DJ Grandmaster Caz.

Executive Artistic Director of SummerStage Erika Elliott and Charlie Parker Jazz Festival founder and producer Sam Turvey will have a conversation moderated by jazz drummer and composer Jerome Jennings on Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. on the SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch. This event will kick off weekly celebrations of the 100th birthday of Charlie Parker with special commemorative Jazz performances throughout the month.

Finally, on Aug. 2 Summerstage will host SummerStage Anywhere Family Day, Presented by Disney (SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch). Starting at 1 p.m., the Swedish Cottage Marionette Theatre will host a special puppet show, followed by an Afrobeat dance class with Diddi Emah and performance by Black Violin. Follow the SummerStage Instagram story throughout the day for a take over featuring additional family programming.

Check out the SummerStage YouTube channel for past performances and talks from the summer. For up-to-date scheduling and lineup information about SummerStage Anywhere, visit SummerStageAnywhere.org.