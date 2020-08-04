SummerStage Anywhere kicks off August programming with unique livestream performances and talks

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The summer is heating up, and so is this week’s programming for SummerStage Anywhere.

At 8 p.m. on Aug. 4, Duda Beat will perform live from Brazil, followed by Brazillian pop star Pabllo Vittar. The show will stream live on SummerStage Instagram, SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch. The following day, Aug. 5, on the same channels will indie rock veteran Waxahatchee will take the stage (figuratively speaking) with her partner and fellow musician Kevin Morby with their livestream act at 8 p.m.

SummerStage Anywhere will host another Culture Talk on Aug. 6 at 4 p.m. French Afro-Cuban twin sisters of Ibeyi will join in an exclusive conversation live from Paris and London with Brazilian freestyle battle rapper Emicida on the SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch. The conversation will be moderated by Felix Contreras, host of NPR Alt. Latino.

At 2 p.m. Brooklyn born and Atlanta-based dancer, actor, choreographer and movement coach Marvelous will host SummerStageStudio: Digital, presented by Disney on the SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch. On Aug. 8, British-Barbadian jazz saxophonist, clarinetist and bandleader Shabaka Hutchings of Shabaka and the Ancestors will perform at 5 p.m. EST live from London, which will stream on the SummerStage Instagram as well as SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch.

On Aug. 9, SummerStage’s #PeopleSpeakSundays curator takeover will take over the SummerStage Instagram at 3 p.m. with the Voices of a People’s History of the United States. Spoken-word poet, performing artist and LGBT rights political activist Staceyann Chin will be hosting conversations with actress, writer and director Laura Gomez (Orange is the New Black), with student guest voices Isa Bruder, Amadou Bah and Alicia Jordan Jamison.

If you missed a performance or conversation, head over to the SummerStage YouTube channel.

For the most up-to-date scheduling and lineup information about SummerStage Anywhere, visit SummerStageAnywhere.org.