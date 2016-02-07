Super Bowl 50 halftime show: Beyonce, Coldplay, Bruno Mars own the field

And, yes, there was a dance-off.

Beyoncé, Coldplay and Bruno Mars brought flower power and free love to the Super Bowl 50 halftime performance on Sunday.

The Brit rockers kicked off the halftime show, bursting onto the field with hundreds of fans, bedecked in blooming flowers. Singing the 2008 hit “Viva la Vida,” Chris Martin bopped among the rainbow-clad crowd as audience members clutched their iPhones tightly.

Just as the band seemed to settle into its set, Bruno Mars brought the tempo back with “Uptown Funk,” channeling mid-70s Michael Jackson.

Of course it was Queen Bey we were all waiting for, and boy did she set the field on fire — literally — with an army of dancers. After killing it with her new single “Formation,” Beyoncé owned the show as she and Mars performed an epic dance-off.

The two sang-off, danced-off and generally slayed-off in what will go down as an all-time classic halftime show.

Martin returned to center stage as the trio led a power ballad rendition of Coldplay’s “Fix You,” played over a montage of past halftime performers, including Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and more.

The performance concluded with a message of love. The Super Bowl crowd formed the message: “Believe in Love.”

Earlier, before the game, Lady Gaga literally embodied “The Star-Spangled Banner” as she belted out the national anthem pregame, decked out in a glittering Gucci suit with matching red eye shadow and ’70s-style patriotic platform heels.

Social media overall was in praise of the 29-year-old New Yorker’s performance. Khloe Kardashian was among supportive celeb tweeters, posting: “Lady gaga killed it!!!! So happy for her!!! Yaaasssssssss gorge!!!”

Bey fans got an even greater treat after halftime when the star announced via a TV commercial that she’ll be setting out on a world tour this spring. New Yorkers, take note: She’ll be hitting Citi Field June 7. Tickets will be available on presale Tuesday, and to the general public on Feb. 16. Tickets start at $40, on ticketmaster.com.