Super Bowl concerts kick off in New York City

Things rarely go well when music and football mix.

Sure, there have been some memorable halftime shows, but more often you get cheesy theme songs by Carrie Underwood or Hank Williams Jr., or Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction. But this week, lots of great music is coming to New York because of the Super Bowl.

Here’s a look at some notable concerts, both large and intimate. Many are invitation only, with tickets available only to VIPs or through sweepstakes, so keep an eye out for chances to win — or start working your connections.

VH1 Super Bowl Blitz — VH1 is booking five concerts in five boroughs (with a sixth in New Jersey) over the course of the week. The concerts will air live on TV and online. Highlights include Janelle Monae at Lehman College, Fall Out Boy at Brooklyn Bowl and TLC at the Beacon Theatre. Tickets available.

Bud Light Hotel Concerts — A venue across the street from the floating Bud Light Hotel will host Run DMC, The Roots, Imagine Dragons, Foo Fighters and Zac Brown Band between Thursday and Saturday for Bud Light hotel guests.

Time Warner Cable Studios Concerts — The studios, located at Highline Stages in the Meatpacking District, will play host to Fox Sports 1’s Thursday night Super Bash featuring Kings of Leon, Friday’s ASPiRE ’70s Soul Party with Magic Johnson and the O’Jays, and Saturday’s Revolt concert with Drake and Diddy.

ESPN Super Bowl Party — ESPN will take over Pier 36 on Friday with what promises to be a star-studded party featuring Kendrick Lamar, Robin Thicke and Jermaine Dupri. Unless you’re dating an athlete, don’t expect an easy time getting in.

Citi Evenings with Legends — Citi is offering its card members access to intimate concerts by John Legend, who plays tomorrow at the McKittrick Hotel; Band of Horses, who play the McKittrick on Thursday; and the Black Keys at Roseland on Friday.

Super Bowl Gospel Celebration — Mary Mary, Patti LaBelle, Donnie McClurkin and the NFL Players Choir headline this Gospel Celebration at the Theater at MSG on Friday.

DirecTV Celebrity Beach Bowl — Paramore will play what could be the coldest beach party ever as part of a free Saturday event on Pier 40.

WFAN’s Big Hello to Brooklyn — The Red Hot Chili Peppers get ready for their guest spot during Bruno Mars’ halftime performance by headlining Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Saturday. New Politics, MS MR and J. Roddy Walston & the Business are also on the bill.

NFL On Location Pregame Party — In the hours before kickoff, holders of NFL On Location ticket packages can head to the Izod Center for what is certainly the strangest bill of the weekend, featuring Cyndi Lauper, The Fray and ex-NFLer Doug Flutie and the Flutie Gang.