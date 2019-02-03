Maybe you’re a big football fan. Maybe you don’t know the difference between first down and fourth down and just really want to see Maroon 5 and Travis Scott perform at halftime. Either way, you probably need a way to stream Super Bowl LIII online.

This year’s big game sees the New England Patriots challenge the Los Angeles Rams at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

If you’re not watching on a big screen at a house party or New York City bar, consider tuning into the action by phone, app or computer. CBS is the official network hosting the Super Bowl, and is offering access online.

CBS

All CBS platforms, including CBS All Access, CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, will be live streaming the game. You’ll need to log in to access the action, but there’s good news: The network is currently offering a one-week free deal, which you can register for ahead of the Super Bowl. Fees range from $5.99 to $9.99 per month once your free trial ends. Sign up at CBS.com/all-access.

The stream will also be available through Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, Samsung and other smart TVs, where signing in to a CBS account isn’t required.

NFL Mobile

Another phone/tablet viewing option is the NFL Mobile app, which you’ll be able to log into with your Verizon, Spectrum and DirecTV account. Other apps such as the Yahoo Sports and CBS Sports apps will also stream the game. Access the stream in Spanish by downloading ESPN Deportes.

Listen

Stuck at work or traveling on Sunday? You can still follow along by listening to the action unfold on SiriusXM radio (where you’ll need to log in), ESPN Radio and NFL Game Pass. Visit NFL.com/super-bowl/ways-to-watch for foreign language radio broadcasts.