How to watch, livestream Super Bowl LII online

The New England Patriots are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Turn on one of these livestreams to catch all of the action. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.

NBC

You can only catch the game on TV on NBC. Watch the same live coverage online for free on your computer at nbcsports.com/nfl/super-bowl. The stream will also be available via AppleTV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Xbox, Samsung and other smart TVs. Coverage starts at noon with a pregame show. Signing in isn’t required.

If you’re trying to view from your phone, you’ll have to head over to the NFL Mobile app.

NFL Mobile

Verizon, Dish, Spectrum and DirecTV customers will be able to access the game via the NFL Mobile app with a verified login.

NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass subscribers can replay the action, typically starting at midnight, with a verified login. The platform does not include live access to the game.

Listen

If you’re on the go but still want to be tuned into the game, consider turning on a free radio broadcast. ESPN Radio, Yahoo, NFL Game Pass, Fox, Westwood One, SiriusXM and Universo will be covering the Super Bowl live. You can also visit nfl.com for access to foreign language broadcasts.