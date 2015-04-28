Suzanne Crough, the littlest Partridge, found dead in Nevada

Suzanne Crough Condray, the freckle-faced, strawberry blonde actress who played the tambourine-tapping Tracy Partridge on the popular 1970s TV show “The Partridge Family,” was found dead in her home Monday night in Laughlin, Nevada.

She was 52.

“There was no criminality associated with this death: This was a medical episode,” said a spokesman for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 911 call was placed around 8 p.m. saying Condray was found dead on herliving room couch in Laughlin, a community about 90 miles south of Las Vegas on the Colorado River. Condray was pronounced dead at 9:30 p.m., according to the Clark County Office of Public Communications. “The cause and manner of her death are pending further investigation,” according to a statement issued by Clark County. An exam will be conducted Wednesday, said a spokeswoman for the Clark County Coroner. If an autopsy is performed, results will not be announced for six to eight weeks, she said.

Condray was born in Fullerton, Calif., and owned a book shop and managed an Office Max store after leaving the hit ABC show, which was on the air from 1970-1974. She is survived by her husband, William Condray, 55, and two daughters, Samantha Condray, 27, and Alexandra Condray, 23, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.