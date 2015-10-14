T.I. apologizes after saying he wouldn’t vote for a female presidential candidate

T.I. has apologized after saying that he wouldn’t vote for a female presidential candidate because “women make rash decisions emotionally” and he “would hate to just set off a nuke.”

“My comments about women running for president were unequivocally insensitive and wrong,” the rapper wrote on Twitter. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I offended.”

DJ Whoo Kid asked T.I. in a recent interview about his thoughts on Hillary Clinton’s presidential run.

“Not to be sexist, but I can’t vote for the leader of the free world to be a woman … I just know that women make rash decisions emotionally. They make very permanent, cemented decisions, and then later, it’s kind of like it didn’t happen or they didn’t mean for it to happen. And I sure would hate to just set off a nuke,” he said.