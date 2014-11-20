Taryn Manning of ‘Orange Is the New Black’ arrested for criminal threats, report says

“Orange Is the New Black” star Taryn Manning was reportedly arrested Monday for violating a restraining order, according to TMZ.

Manning’s lawyer insisted in a statement to TMZ on Wednesday that the district attorney failed to prosecute and called the allegations false.

According to TMZ, Manning and a former friend, Jeanine Heller, had mutual restraining orders. Heller was arrested earlier this year for allegedly stalking Manning, and Manning was accused of sending death threats via text and posting threatening messages on social media. Manning did not appear in court, so TMZ reports she was cited for contempt and arrested.

Manning took to social media to deny the allegations. “Oh! That’s what happened, huh? Id [sic] say get ALL the facts correct before posting any @TMZ or tell the whole story. Let’s get it right!” Manning tweeted.

Manning also posted on Facebook to “reconsider before you believe everything you read.”