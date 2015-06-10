Taylor Schilling breaks out for ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘The Overnight’

Actress Taylor Schilling broke out in a huge way when audiences discovered her as Piper Chapman, a complicated yet privileged woman labeled the “Taylor Swift” of the inmates in “Orange Is the New Black.” It’s put Schilling in a position to take on even more character driven stories, which is the case for her new film “The Overnight. “

“The Overnight,” opening June 19, stars Schilling and Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) as Californian transplants. Eager to make new friends they meet the eccentric Kurt, while their sons are playing in the park. When they accept Kurt’s invitation for a pizza night, they agree to a night of surprising events.

Schilling sat down with amNewYork to discuss “The Overnight” and Netflix’s “OITNB” ahead of its premiere Friday.

“The Overnight” was such a ride. Did you anticipate how high the stakes would get?

It was a trip. I was completely shocked when I first read it. I had no idea what was going on. I was just imagining this being a complete disaster, and then I was able to speak with [director] Patrick Brice and hearing his commitment to making this being a moment-to-moment experience for these characters. I thought that was magnificent.

At what point would you yourself say, “Okay let’s get the heck out of this house.”

I think by the time the massage parlor rolled around. I don’t know if I would be able to stomach that. What I love about Emily is that she’s not judging anything. She’s really like, “I’m giving this a shot and let’s see what happens.” I think that that’s kind of interesting.

Netflix is about to drop Season 3 of “Orange is The New Black” and everyone’s excited. Are you still surprised by how people respond to the show?

Yeah. Always. I can never get used to how the fans respond. It blows my mind. I still feel so lucky. I feel so appreciative of it but it’s starting to become clear. It’s incredible.

What kind of journey will Piper go on for season three? She’s been abandoned by Larry and Alex now.

She’s left with herself big time. I think that she’s starting to see herself in new ways. She’s getting a sense of her own wingspan and all of these different parts of herself. She’s growing and I think that’s the whole point. That’s the reason why we’re here.