Taylor Swift is expanding her empire, again. The 27-year-old superstar announced on Wednesday that she’s got an app called “The Swift Life” in the works. Don’t run to the app store just yet, though. There’s no launch date yet, but it’s expected this year.

Swifties got a first look at what the app entails on Wednesday via a video posted on Swift’s official YouTube account, which describes the app as a “creative, inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other . . . and Taylor!”

Photos and videos exclusive to the app are promised, along with “Taymojis” and songs added every week — whether these are new Swift songs, however, remains to be seen.

TayTay is well known for her online interaction with her fans, frequently commenting on posts on a variety of platforms, from Tumblr to Instagram and Twitter. It appears “The Swift Life” may be a way for the star to consolidate her online fan community.

Glu Mobile Inc. is the app developer working on the project with Swift. “We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life,” Glu president and CEO Nick Earl said in a news release Wednesday.

“The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community.”

Glu is behind an array of free-to-play mobile apps, including those fronted by a number of celebs, such as Nicki Minaj, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and, perhaps most famously, Swift enemy Kim Kardashian, whose app “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood” has topped charts, brought in millions of dollars in revenue and landed the reality star on the cover of Fortune magazine last year.