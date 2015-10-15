Taylor Swift denies ‘Bad Blood’ with Katy Perry

“I never said anything that would point a finger in the specific direction of one specific person.”

Taylor Swift denied there was “Bad Blood” between her and Katy Perry, insisting the song is not about a fight between the two singers in her cover interview with “GQ.”

Swift famously told Rolling Stone that the song was about a bad business relationship with another woman who tried to sabotage her tour by hiring people who were working for her. But now Swift, 25, has backtracked, arguing she just didn’t want people to think it was another tune about an ex.

“I never said anything that would point a finger in the specific direction of one specific person, and I can sleep at night knowing that,” Swift said in the interview.