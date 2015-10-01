Taylor Swift donates $50,000 to help baby with cancer

Taylor Swift has been pretty busy this year touring the globe for her platinum album “1989,” but the singer still has been able to stay in tune with her team of collaborators.

The pop star donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe page of her backup dancer Kim “Toshi” Davidson’s 13-month-old nephew, Ayden, after hearing about the baby’s cancer diagnosis.

“Baby Ayden, I’m lucky enough to perform with your uncle Toshi on tour,” Swift wrote. “All of us are praying for you and your mama and sending so much love your way. Love, Taylor.”

The crowdfunding page was set up by Ayden’s mother, Lindsey Licary, who was let go from her job for taking time off to be with her child, according to the page. Hours after Swift made the donation, Davidson took to his Instagram to show his appreciation.

“So I get off the plane in Toronto and this is the 1st thing I see,” Davidson wrote. “@taylorswift is an angel and My family and I can’t thank her enough … She is such an incredible human being.”