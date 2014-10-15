Taylor Swift will perform live on ‘Good Morning America’ Oct. 30

Taylor Swift fans will be treated to two upcoming appearances by the starlet on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” for the …

After sitting down for an interview on Oct. 27, Swift will return to the show on Oct. 30 for a live concert. Swift also plans to perform for LA fans on Hollywood Boulevard, as part of the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show on Oct. 23.

Swift’s new single, “Out of the Woods,” was released on Tuesday, and is already topping the iTunes charts. The other “1989” single, “Shake It Off”, sits at No. 2.