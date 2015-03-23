Taylor Swift buys .porn and .adult domains with her name

Sorry perverts and Internet trolls: Taylor Swift is one step ahead of you.

On June 1, 547 new domain suffixes – similar to .com and .net – will be released, including .porn and .adult. In order to protect her image and reputation, the T. Swift team has preempted the inevitable and purchased TaylorSwift.porn and TaylorSwift.adult, according to CNN Money.

According to CNN, select people and companies, including trademarked brands, were given “first dips” on “controversial” domains.

In addition, Microsoft has purchased Office.porn and Office.adult.

The Internet is not a free for all afterall!