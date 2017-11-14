Taylor Swift announced more than two dozen “Reputation” tour stops this week, with New York City notably absent from the list.

“So, like why is @taylorswift13 not coming to NYC for her tour?!?! #ReputationTourPH @reputationtour,” wrote a serious Swiftie, whose Twitter profile is covered by the singer’s album design.

The 2018 tour starts off in May at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and wraps up early in October with a closing date at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There are notable holes in the initial date lineup, leaving the possibility for the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer to squeeze in more locations.

Among the 27 stops already announced is a concert set for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 21, but that’s not going to fill the NYC-sized hole in some Swifties’ hearts.

“Fingers crossed dates are added, cuz #NJ is the worst! #pleasecometonewyork #wearewaitingforyou #reputation,” fan Kimberly Fludd wrote on the social media platform alongside a Swift GIF that read, “This Is Absurd.”

The singer just celebrated the release of her album in the city on Saturday, with a stint on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.” Holding a snake-shaped microphone, the “new” Swift sang “Call It What You Want” and “Ready For It?” while city-based fans cheered in the audience. Little did they know the singer was holding back the details on her soon-to-be-announced tour.

“No offense, but I feel personally VICTIMIZED by Taylor Swift in the best way possible. How dare she make me have THE greatest album release weekend in NYC + THEN announce [her] TOUR,” one Twitter user wrote.

The NYC snub gave Swifties déjà vu, reminding them of the singer’s “1989” tour that failed to include the city.

“How can Taylor Swift not have a tour date for New York but have an entire song dedicated to New York?” a disappointed Swift fan wrote on Twitter in 2015, referencing the track “Welcome To New York.”

The 25-state tour lineup — released shortly after Swift was named New York’s new Global Welcome Ambassador in 2014 — left fans outraged.