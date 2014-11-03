Taylor Swift tour dates released and she is not performing in New York

Taylor Swift, we knew you were trouble.

The pop singer is broadcasting her new single “Welcome to New York” as a millennial ode to the Big Apple and was named the city’s “global welcome ambassador” last week by New York’s tourism wing, NYC & Company.

But she will not perform in New York during the world tour for her new album, “1989,” according to the list of announced dates on her website.

The closest Swift will come to the city is MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Oh, Taylor. Girl, Jersey ain’t NYC.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81doBkpkdJQ

Swift is certainly not a New York native, but did buy a $20 million penthouse in TriBeCa last April. “It’s impossible not to fall in love or be affected by New York City,” she said in a promotional video.

We’re not feeling the love, Taylor.

NYC & Company declined to comment about the lack of an NYC show.

In other Taylor Swift news, the singer pulled her entire catalog of songs from Spotify on Monday. Spotify posted a plea on their blog begging Swift to bring her songs back, writing “We love Taylor Swift, and our more than 40 million users love her even more – nearly 16 million of them have played her songs in the last 30 days, and she’s on over 19 million playlists.”

Since Swift is no longer on Spotify, New Yorkers can either download her songs the old-fashioned way or catch her when she sings in Times Square (for the tourists… but we may stop by) on New Years Eve. And she is playing the Z100 Jingle Ball on December 12 at Madison Square Garden, along with Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea and others.

We’re waiting for you, Taylor.

In the meantime, maybe T. Swift can become ambassador to one of these cities, where she WILL perform during her tour (sniff)…

May 20, 2015 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

May 22, 2015 – Baton Rouge, LA – LSU Tiger Stadium

May 30, 2015 – Detroit, MI – Ford Field

June 2, 2015 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

June 3, 2015 – Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

June 6, 2015 – Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Field

June 8, 2015 – Charlotte, NC – Time Warner Cable Arena

June 9, 2015 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

June 13, 2015 – Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

June 20, 2015 – Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia Germany – Lanxess Arena

June 21, 2015 – Amsterdam, North Holland Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

June 23, 2015 – Glasgow, Scotland United Kingdom – SSE Hydro

June 24, 2015 – Manchester, NW England United Kingdom – Arena

June 27, 2015 – London, England United Kingdom – British Summertime Hyde Park

July 6, 2015 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

July 7, 2015 – Montreal, QB – Bell Centre

July 11, 2015 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

July 13, 2015 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

July 18, 2015 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

July 24, 2015 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

July 25, 2015 – Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

August 1, 2015 – Vancouver, BC – BC Place Stadium

August 4, 2015 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

August 5, 2015 – Edmonton, AB – Rexall Place

August 8, 2015 – Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

August 15, 2015 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi’s Stadium

August 17, 2015 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 18, 2015 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

August 25, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 26, 2015 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

August 29, 2015 – San Diego, CA – PETCO Park

September 4, 2015 – Salt Lake City, UT – EnergySolutions Arena

September 5, 2015 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 6, 2015 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

September 9, 2015 – Fargo, ND – Fargodome

September 11, 2015 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 12, 2015 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

September 16, 2015 – Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

September 17, 2015 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

September 18, 2015 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

September 21, 2015 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

September 22, 2015 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

September 25, 2015 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

September 26, 2015 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 2, 2015 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

October 3, 2015 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

October 8, 2015 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

October 9, 2015 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

October 10, 2015 – Omaha, NE – CenturyLink Center

October 13, 2015 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

October 14, 2015 – St. Louis, MO – Scottrade Center

October 17, 2015 – Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

October 20, 2015 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

October 21, 2015 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

October 24, 2015 – Atlanta, GA – Georgia Dome

October 27, 2015 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

October 31, 2015 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium