Taylor Swift tour dates released and she is not performing in New York

Taylor Swift, we knew you were trouble.
The pop singer is broadcasting her new single “Welcome to New York” as a millennial ode to the Big Apple and was named the city’s “global welcome ambassador” last week by New York’s tourism wing, NYC & Company.
But she will not perform in New York during the world tour for her new album, “1989,” according to the list of announced dates on her website.
The closest Swift will come to the city is MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Oh, Taylor. Girl, Jersey ain’t NYC.
Swift is certainly not a New York native, but did buy a $20 million penthouse in TriBeCa last April. “It’s impossible not to fall in love or be affected by New York City,” she said in a promotional video.
We’re not feeling the love, Taylor.
NYC & Company declined to comment about the lack of an NYC show.
In other Taylor Swift news, the singer pulled her entire catalog of songs from Spotify on Monday. Spotify posted a plea on their blog begging Swift to bring her songs back, writing “We love Taylor Swift, and our more than 40 million users love her even more – nearly 16 million of them have played her songs in the last 30 days, and she’s on over 19 million playlists.”
Since Swift is no longer on Spotify, New Yorkers can either download her songs the old-fashioned way or catch her when she sings in Times Square (for the tourists… but we may stop by) on New Years Eve. And she is playing the Z100 Jingle Ball on December 12 at Madison Square Garden, along with Ariana Grande, Iggy Azalea and others.
We’re waiting for you, Taylor.
In the meantime, maybe T. Swift can become ambassador to one of these cities, where she WILL perform during her tour (sniff)…
