Ted Gibson marries longtime partner Jason Backe in New York City

Ted Gibson officially is a married man.

The celebrity hairstylist has legally tied the knot with longtime partner Jason Backe in New York City, nearly 20 years after the couple wed in an unofficial ceremony in Minneapolis.

The pair married in an outdoor “flash ceremony” at Pier 46 in Hudson River Park on Aug. 13, then hosted a reception at the Ted Gibson salon, which they co-own, a representative for Flatiron salon told us on Monday.

The wedding’s 100 guests included celebrity clients Lupita Nyong’o and Lake Bell, as well as fashion designer friends Lela Rose and Carmen Marc Valvo.

“It meant the world to us to be able to share this day with our friends, family and the world. We could not be happier,” the couple said in a statement. “Our day could not have been more perfect.”