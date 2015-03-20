Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles sequel to film in NYC, could generate $70 million for state

The first film generated $55 million for the state.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are returning to New York City with a plan to spend a lot of money — and not just on pizza.

The sequel to the 2014 hit movie will begin shooting in the city in April, the mayor’s office said Friday. The production could generate $70 million for the state. The movie is also shooting in Buffalo.

City officials praised the decision to bring the film production starring the pizza-loving ninja turtles to the city. City Councilman Dan Garodnick even quipped that the city’s pizzerias “will appreciate their continued patronage.”

The first movie was also shot partly in the city and generated $55 million in jobs and taxes.

While critics derided the 2014 film upon release, it opened with $65 million in U.S. ticket sales.