Television review: ‘Enlisted’

It’s hard to justify saying a show is refreshingly original when it feels in spirit a lot like "Stripes" or "M*A*S*H," but I’m going to make the attempt.

Geoff Stults, most recently of "The Finder," is supersoldier Sgt. Pete Hill, who after an incident Afghanistan is deployed to Rear Detachment, which is a military base in Florida for the army’s less desirable. It’s punishment for his act, and doubly so because his two brothers — Corporal Derrick Hill (Chris Lowell) and Private Randy Hill (Parker Young) — are also at the base.

Pete comes in and attempts to whip these Real American Zeros into Real American Heroes, which is a seemingly impossible task, especially when having to deal with his hapless siblings. It doesn’t help that rival Sergeant Jill Perez (Angelique Cabral), commands a unit of exemplary soldiers.

There’s a silliness to "Enlisted" that is matched with smart humor. Stults is a great straight man with comedic chops — a follower in the footsteps of guys like David Boreanaz in "Bones," except instead of doing drama with a dose of comedy, he’s doing comedy with a dose of drama.

Lowell and Young, who have excelled as supporting actors in the past, on shows like "Veronica Mars" and "Suburgatory," respectively, and shine as coleads here.

Comedy high jinks on a miliary base is nothing new, but "Enlisted" will make you want to, if you’ll excuse the pun, enlist.