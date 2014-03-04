Teresa and Joe Giudice plead guilty to fraud charges

Joe faces up to 46 months in prison, Teresa 27.

Teresa and Joe Giudice could be serving real jail time soon.

The couple who star in the Bravo show, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” pleaded guilty Tuesday to fraud charges in a Newark federal court.

Federal prosecutors said the couple misrepresented their incomes to obtain millions of dollars in mortgages and loans.

Joe and Teresa Giudice, who is famous on the show for her angry, profanity laced outbursts against the other cast members, refused to talk to reporters after they exited the court house Tuesday, according to reports.

Joe Giudice faces up to 46 months in prison and deportation while his wife faces up to 27 months in prison, according to the court’s clerk.

They will be sentenced on July 8.

The couple received more than $4 million in loans while they lied about their income between 2001 and 2008, a year before the reality show premiered.

Teresa Guidice’s fellow housewife, Jacqueline Laurita, went to Twitter to express her support for the couple.

“Praying for a dear old friend and her family today,” she tweeted along with a picture of a quote from pop star Demi Lovato.