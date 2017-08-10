‘Terms of My Surrender’ review: Michael Moore’s Trump-targeted play offers freewheeling night of theater

But is that such a bad thing?

“The Terms of My Surrender” runs at the Belasco Theatre through Oct. 22. 111 W. 44th St., michaelmooreonbroadway.com

It can’t be denied that Michael Moore is preaching to the choir by presenting his new one-man show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” on Broadway. After all, are those who disagree with his political views really going to pay good money for tickets?

In his recent pre-election film “Michael Moore in Trumpland,” Moore tried to persuade Ohioans to vote against Donald Trump. Broadway, by comparison, is “ClintonLand” (with Hillary herself often turning up with Bill to see shows).

But is that such a bad thing? After all, this is supposed to be a Broadway show, not a political rally.

Moore — the controversial, baseball cap-wearing political activist, documentary filmmaker (“Bowling for Columbine,” “Fahrenheit 9/11”) and author (“Stupid White Men”) — famously predicted that Trump would win the election. His Flint, Michigan, background apparently gave him insight into the cultural forces that would propel Trump’s surprise victory.

In recent interviews, Moore has suggested that he has come to Broadway because he wants to get through to Democratic Party leaders and teach them how to win elections.

In any event, the show (which runs just under two hours, without intermission) is a fun and freewheeling night of theater for Moore’s fans and anyone else who wants to attend.

Michael Mayer (“Spring Awakening”) is credited as the director.

After a downbeat opening monologue in which a giant projection of Trump looms like Big Brother, Moore proceeds to loosen and lighten up.

Among other things, Moore performs a comedy sketch, sings a show tune, prepares for “Dancing with the Stars,” hosts a trivia contest, unveils his 2020 presidential campaign platform and leaves a voicemail message for an elected official.

He also sits down and tells stories lifted from his 2011 anecdotal book “Here Comes Trouble,” recalling when he ran for the school board while still attending high school, protested Ronald Reagan in Germany and received death threats after his incendiary 2003 Oscar acceptance speech.

As Moore mentions at the top of the show, seats have been reserved at every performance in a special “presidential box” for President Trump and his family.