Terry Crews talks about his return to ‘The Expendables’

Terry Crews is quickly proving to be everything but expendable.

The affable actor, who is now starring in the Golden Globe-winning Fox comedy “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” keeps on growing his profile with new gigs, like hosting “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” starting in the fall, and guest spots all over the place, from Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” to the Adam Sandler/Drew Barrymore flick “Blended.”

He’s returning to “The Expendables” franchise for the action series’ third installment, which pits Sylvester Stallone’s ragtag group of action heroes — including Crews’ Hale Caesar — against an arms trader (Mel Gibson), who also happened to have co-founded the team.

amNewYork spoke with Crews about the film, opening Friday.

Q: What keeps bringing you back to Caesar?

A: The name is probably one of the best names of any character in movie history. And also, I just think there’s no one else like him. He’s the spirit, energy and life of the group.

Q: Wesley Snipes is in this film. He was supposed to be in the first one, right?

A: The reason I’m in it is because Wesley Snipes was not able to be in the first one with the things he was going through. … Now everything seems to come full circle. When I first saw Wesley on the set, I told him, “Now, everything is right with the world because you were always supposed to be here.”

Q: You’ve done action and comedy — what’s next?

A: I want to do a musical. I’m definitely seeing a musical in my future. Something really cool.

Q. Would you want to do a Broadway musical?

A. I would love to be Mufasa in “The Lion King.” I have to say this. I think it’s a match made in heaven.

Q: What are your thoughts on the “ExpendaBelles” film that was announced?

A: I think there’s room for an all-female “Expendables.” … I would go see it. Let me tell you, Ronda Rousey does an awesome job in this movie.

Q: Will there be another “Expendables”?

A: Let’s keep this going. The trailer says “One last ride.” Not for me! We can spin off.