The best FREE events this week in New York City

Teeming Tenements Transformed: A LES Walking Tour

The Lower East Side boasts a long history as an immigrant neighborhood, and thus has seen many changes over the years. On this FREE walking tour, Friends of the Lower East Side takes you on a guided trek through the nabe while highlighting the impact of housing reforms on the area’s tenements and discussing the businesses that played a role in immigrant life. The rain date for the event is May 17. (Saturday, noon-2 p.m., FREE, registration required by Wednesday by emailing friendsoftheles@gmail .com, meet at the southeast corner of Delancey and Orchard sts., friendsofthelowereastside.org)

Author Event: Rick Springfield

If you ever wished that you had Jessie’s girl — or that you were Jessie’s girl — you might want to take yourself on down to Union Square Monday night to meet Rick Springfield, who will be discussing his new novel, “Magnificent Vibration,” a story about a man who discovers a direct line to God. (Monday, 7 p.m., FREE, B&N Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

Mother’s Day: ‘Ain’t Mom Grand’ festivities at Grand Central Terminal

Mother’s Day is Sunday, but if you want to get an early start, head to Grand Central tomorrow or Wednesday. Snap photos against a floral wall or chocolate chip wall backdrop. And score goodies for mom with FREE gourmet-dipped berry tastings, as well as a single-stem rose that mom can treasure forever — or at least for a couple of days. (Tuesday, 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., berry tastings 11 a.m.-1 p.m. & 5-6:30 p.m. daily, FREE, Grand Central Terminal, Vanderbilt Hall, 89 E. 42nd St., aintmomgrand.com)