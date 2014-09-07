Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

Steve Harvey book signing

Comedian, actor, game show host and author Steve Harvey shares his keys to success in his latest book, “Act Like a Success, Think Like a Success: Discovering Your Gift and the Way to Life’s Riches.” The funny man will be at Barnes & Noble Bay Plaza in the Bronx Tuesday evening discussing and signing his new book. (Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., FREE, B&N Bay Plaza, 290 Baychester Ave., Bronx, 718-862- 3945, bn.com)

‘Dance & Fashion’ at the Museum at FIT

Dance and fashion seamlessly intertwine in this new exhibit at the Museum at FIT, featuring about 100 dance costumes and dance-inspired fashions from the 19th century to today. “Dance & Fashion” showcases costumes from the era of the Romantic ballet from the 1830s to ’40s, Christian Dior’s “Black Swan” ballgown, noteworthy dresses from the Martha Graham Dance Company and many more items from big names in the fashion industry. The exhibit opens this Saturday and runs through Jan. 3. Twirl your way on over. (Opens Saturday; Tues.-Fri., noon-8 p.m.; Sat., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; FREE, Museum at FIT, Seventh Ave. at 27th St., fitnyc.edu/museum.asp)

88th Annual Feast of San Gennaro

Come out to fete all things Italian at the 88th Annual Feast of San Gennaro. The festival begins its 11-day run this Thursday in historic Little Italy. This year’s events include a musical remembrance of 9/11 on opening day (Thursday), the Grand Procession on Saturday at 2 p.m., a concelebratory mass and religious procession and the annual feast blood drive on the final day (next Sunday). Not to miss is the 13th annual cannoli eating competition, which will take place on the FIAT performance stage at the corner of Mott and Grand sts. this Friday at 2 p.m. (Begins Thurs.; Sun.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.; Fri. & Sat., 11:30 a.m.-midnight; FREE, Little Italy, sangennaro.org)

The Cheeses of Europe pop-up event

Cheese lovers, this event’s got your names all over it. Stop by the French Cheese Board this Friday and Saturday for a Cheeses of Europe pop-up event where you’ll be able to sample French cheeses, recipes from renowned chefs and buy some yummy cheese at discounted prices. (Friday & Saturday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., FREE, French Cheese Board, 26 W. 39th St., thecheesesofeurope.com)

‘Here I Am: Photographs by Lisa Leone’

Get a behind-the-scenes look at the early years of hip-hop with Lisa Leone’s photographs, on view at the Bronx Museum starting this Thursday. From images of Nas in the first studio recordings from his debut album, “Illmatic,” to shots of Grandmaster Flash at a RockSteady reunion, Leone’s photographs take us front and center into the world of early 1990s hip-hop. The exhibit runs through Jan. 11, with a FREE open house event taking place this Saturday evening. (Saturday, 4-7 p.m., FREE, Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse, 718-681-6000, bronxmuseum.org)