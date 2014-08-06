Cheapskate: The best FREE events this weekend in New York City

Hudson River Park’s RiverFlicks presents ‘Groundhog Day’A night so good, you’ll want to relive it over and over and over. …

A night so good, you’ll want to relive it over and over and over. Head on over to Pier 46 Friday for an evening of 1993’s “Groundhog Day,” starring funnyman Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell, part of Hudson River Park’s RiverFlicks Family Fridays. Snag a spot on the lawn and some FREE popcorn and enjoy a night under the stars. (Friday, movies at dusk, around 8:30 p.m., FREE, Hudson River Park, Pier 46, West St. at Charles St., riverflicks.com)

Discussion

The O’Neill: On the Cutting Room Floor

O’Neill executive director Preston Whitewall is joined by author, playwright, critic and O’Neill alumnus Jeffrey Sweet Thursday to discuss his new book, “The O’Neill: The Transformation of Modern American Theater,” a collection of anecdotes and stories from O’Neill alumni and Sweet’s peers in the field. And O’Neill curator Skip Mercier will discuss the latest FREE multimedia exhibit on display at the Vincent Astor Gallery at the NYPL for the Performing Arts this summer, “Launchpad of the American Theater: The O’Neill Since 1964,” focusing on how he worked through the 50 years of material available and the choices he made on what to showcase in the exhibit. (Thursday, 6 p.m., FREE, admission is first come, first served, Bruno Walters Auditorium, New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, 212-642-0142, nypl.org)