‘The Crown’ producers apologize to Claire Foy and Matt Smith over pay scandal

Producers on Netflix’s “The Crown” have officially apologized for the pay gap between the series’ two main stars, Claire Foy and Matt Smith.

The period drama was thrown into controversy last week when it was reported that Foy, who plays Queen Elizabeth II — aka the actual crown of “The Crown” — was paid far less per episode than Smith, who portrays Prince Philip.

“We want to apologize to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the center of a media storm this week through no fault of their own,” Left Bank Pictures, the production company behind the series, said in a statement.

News of the pay gap sparked outrage from both critics and fans. An online petition urging Smith to donate a chunk of his salary to Foy has racked up more than 20,000 signatures to date. But Left Bank stressed that neither actor was involved in salary negotiation, and “cannot be held personally responsible” for their co-star’s paycheck.

“We understand and appreciate the conversation which is rightly being played out across society,” the company said. “We are absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias, and for a rebalancing of the industry’s treatment of women, both those in front of the camera and for those behind the scenes.”

Both Foy and Smith have been recast for season three, a decision made long before the controversy began to reflect the series’ sizable time jump. Producers have promised that a pay gap will no longer be in effect between Olivia Colman — who is set to take over the role of Her Royal Highness — and whoever steps into Prince Philip’s shoes.