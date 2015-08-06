‘The Daily Show’ final taping brings out devoted fans one last time

“He just really makes you laugh — and in person, he’s just that much better.”

A line for seats began forming early Thursday, Aug. 6, 2015, outside the studio at 11th Avenue and West 52nd Street where Jon Stewart was to tape his final “The Daily Show.” Photo Credit: The Daily Show via Twitter

Jon Stewart’s final episode of “The Daily Show” brought out dozens of devoted fans Thursday, hours before its scheduled taping, with some arriving as early as 7 a.m.

“It breaks my heart, it really does,” said Rick Melli, 54, of Parsippany, New Jersey, about Stewart’s departure.

Melli’s nephew, Pete Zitelli, 34, of Piscataway, New Jersey, said he had been to live tapings nine times since 2004. They were waiting outside the studio at 11th Ave. and West 52nd St. to get prime seating for Stewart’s last episode.

“He just really makes you laugh — and in person, he’s just that much better,” Zitelli said. “I can’t wait to see who the surprise guests are.”

Tara Seymour, 27, of New Haven, Connecticut, said she awakened at 4 a.m. to attend the show, and arrived outside the studio at 7 a.m.

“He’s just so hilarious and smart,” Seymour said. “I’ve seen a live show before, and it was a lot of fun. I figured I’d do it again one more time.”

This will be the last taping of “The Daily Show” and the last for the set. The Newseum in Washington D.C. announced on Wednesday that it will acquire his set.

Even Arby’s, longtime a butt of Stewart’s jokes, got in on the action saying goodbye to Stewart. The fast-food chain made a supercut of Stewart’s mocking comments, airing during Stewart’s penultimate episode on Wednesday.