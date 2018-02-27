James Franco’s ‘The Deuce’ looking to fill extra roles for season 2

“The Deuce” is looking to cast twin brothers for its second season, to apparently appear as younger versions of James …

“The Deuce” is looking to cast twin brothers for its second season, to apparently appear as younger versions of James Franco, according to a city-based talent company.

A casting call for the series, set in New York City circa 1971, asks for actors to fill a number of new roles, including those of three sets of identical twin boys ages 4 and 8, as well as between 12 and 15. Grant Wilfley Casting (GWC), the Manhattan-based casting agency behind other locally filmed series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Gotham,” is accepting headshots through March.

The casting sheet explains the boys will “portray younger versions of principals” already cast in the series, which stars Franco in the two leading roles as brothers Frankie and Vincent Martino.

HBO could not provide further details on the information in the casting, but the listing leaves open the possibility for on-screen flashbacks. The twins could, of course, also just appear in photos, home videos or other childhood memorabilia of sorts displayed within the show. But either way, a look at Frankie and Vincent’s past in season 2 seems imminent.

It was announced on Feb. 13 that production on the second season would begin “in a few weeks,” according to the network. Much of the 10-episode first season of the series about the city’s rising porn industry took place in Times Square, but filming locations included Steiner Studios and the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

A few other roles, designated as on-screen background gigs, were also listed by GWC: gay bar patrons (who are comfortable working around smoke), disco club dancers (without “modern” haircuts) and punk/artsy extras, over the age of 18.

A return date for “The Deuce” has not yet been announced. Controversy surrounding sexual misconduct allegations against Franco sparked speculation on whether or not he would return to the series. Earlier this year, David Simon, the show’s executive producer, released a statement to Variety assuring that no on-set complaints had been brought against the actor and his role would continue in season 2.