‘The Get Down’ Part 2 hits Netflix in April

The second half of “The Get Down,” set in the Boogie Down Bronx, is to be released this spring, Netflix announced in a video teaser on Thursday.

The streaming service released the first six episodes of Season 1 on Aug. 12, keeping viewers on their toes for news of the show’s return.

“We’re gonna take our music from minor to major league,” DJ Shaolin Fantastic (played by Skylan Brooks) says in the 15-second clip, which features lots of action, including dancing, spinning and singing.

The hip-hop series from Baz Luhrmann follows a group of talented teens who live in the South Bronx in the late 1970s. The first half saw Mylene Cruz (Herizen Guardiola), Ezekiel “Books” Figuero (Justice Smith) and the rest of the gang try to break out of their impoverished neighborhoods to pursue their dreams.

The entire first season will be available for streaming on April 7.