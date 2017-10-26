Still haven’t caught “The Lion King” on Broadway? To mark the Tony-winning musical’s 20th anniversary, every ticket for the evening performance on Wednesday, Nov. 15 will be given away through a lottery system. People can enter the lottery in person on Sunday, Nov. 12 at a “Lion King” celebration in Times Square or at select libraries throughout the city. “Though it’s been around the world, ‘The Lion King’ was born in New York City…This free performance is our chance to thank New York City for 20 years of loving support,” Disney Theatricals president Thomas Schumacher said in a statement. More info at lionking.com/20.

Big Apple Circus returns to Lincoln Center

Following last year’s shutdown due to bankruptcy, the Big Apple Circus will return to Lincoln Center’s Damrosch Park beginning Friday for its 10-week-long 40th anniversary season, which will also be its first season under the new ownership of Big Top Works. According to press materials, the company will maintain its signature intimate style of a single ring that places spectators close to the performers. The set list includes a seven-person pyramid on a high wire, a quadruple somersault on the trapeze, 16 horses and ponies, acrobats, a contortionist, a master juggler and the return of Grandma the Clown. A Circus for All initiative will offer $10 tickets at 11 performances for underprivileged children and underserved schools.

‘Prom’ musical eyes Broadway next season

It’s never too late to be asked to the prom — at least on Broadway. “The Prom,” an original high school-themed musical, is slated to come to Broadway next fall. It will be directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw (who is currently busy with “Mean Girls”) and have music by Matthew Sklar (“The Wedding Singer”), lyrics by Chad Beguelin (“Aladdin”) and a book by Bob Martin (“The Drowsy Chaperone”) and Beguelin. The plot will involve Broadway performers converging on a small Indiana town when word gets out that a student has been unfairly sidelined from the prom. In a statement, Nicholaw described the musical as “a celebration of individuality and the power of being you, which is a story that we all need to be telling right now.”

Spotted …

Seth Meyers, Damian Lewis and Michelle Williams at “The Band’s Visit” … Trisha Yearwood at “Waitress” … Matthew Broderick at “Torch Song.”