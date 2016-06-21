The Meadows Music and Arts Festival: Kanye West, the Weeknd to headline at Citi Field

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival will be held on Oct. 1 and 2, 2016.

A new music festival is coming to New York City.

The Meadows Music and Arts Festival, featuring headliners Kanye West and the Weeknd, will take place at Citi Field in Queens on Oct. 1 and 2, 2016.

Founders Entertainment, the management company that also puts on Governors Ball on Randall’s Island each June, is also producing The Meadows, according to a news release. More than 42 musical groups and artists will perform on four stages, including Savages, Grimes, Chromeo, Sylvan Esso and Metric.

According to the news release, the choice of Citi Field as the location for the festival is meant to celebrate that part of Queens.

“Launching the Meadows Festival in Queens this fall with an incredible lineup of music, art, food and culture is a dream come true. As a native New Yorker I grew up in awe of the innovative spirit surrounding Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. With this event we can shine a spotlight once again on this iconic neighborhood,” said Tom Russell, partner at Founders Entertainment.

The release also said a “major element” of the festival will be the “careful curation” of food and drink vendors. Governors Ball is known almost as much for its food options as for the bands that perform, so this announcement follows what Founders has done previously. The food and drink lineup is forthcoming.

Tickets go on sale on June 23 at 11 a.m. and a pre-sale for Governors Ball ticket purchasers begins on June 22 at 11 a.m.