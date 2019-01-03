‘The Office’ musical celebrates milestone 100th show 

“The Office!” parody musical has just hit 100 “that’s what she said” jokes Off-Broadway. The play that packs the best …

“The Office” is playing Off-Broadway at The Theater Center, with dates in NYC through January. Photo Credit: Escape from HelL

The play that packs the best of Dunder Mifflin into a two-hour stint at The Jerry Orbach Theatre celebrated its 100th performance Wednesday night.

"Bob and I are blown away by the support of ‘The Office! A Musical Parody!’ co-producer Tolby McSmith said by email Thursday. “This is our most popular musical to date and we couldn’t be prouder of the actors, crew, band, and producers. We have been busy trying to convert this success into Schrute Bucks and Stanley Nickels but we have yet to figure it out."

The milestone show comes on the heels of a record-breaking week for Scranton’s paper company, which nearly doubled the profits of The Theater Center’s box-office records last week, according to a release.

"The Office" parody celebrated its 100th show on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe

Unfolding on a stage that replicates the Dunder Mifflin offices, the show alludes to a number of the series’ memorable ticks — including Michael Scott’s “World’s Best Boss” mug and Pam Beesly’s hand-sketched drawing of the office — making it an easy fan-favorite.

Set to close in March, “The Office” parody recently underwent a cast makeover, replacing a number of lead actors. The production currently features Sarah Mackenzie Baron in the leading best-boss role, Michael Santora as Dwight Schrute, Tom McGovern as both Jim and Andy, and Katie Johantgen as Angela, among others.

Tickets are available at TheOfficeMusicalParody.com, with shows running Mondays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.