Is “The Office” reopening?

TVLine.com reports Monday that NBC is considering a revival of the workplace sitcom that ran on the network from 2005 to 2013 and won five Emmy Awards, including best comedy in 2006. The site said NBC, buoyed by the success of the revived “Will & Grace,” which has been renewed for an additional season, was seeking to bring back “The Office” with a mix of new and old cast members for the 2018-19 season.

The revival would not include Steve Carell, who starred as regional manager Michael Scott of paper products company Dunder Mifflin for seven of the show’s nine seasons before leaving in 2011 to concentrate on his film career. James Spader joined the show as company CEO Robert California, with cast-member Ed Helms’ character Andy Bernard taking Michael’s place. Spader now stars on NBC’s “The Blacklist” and Helms went on to his own movie career. The show’s producers are searching for a new actor to fill the regional manager role, TVLine said.

The core cast of “The Office” included Rainn Wilson (office suck-up/assistant to the regional manager Dwight Schrute), Mindy Kaling (customer service rep Kelly Kapoor), Jenna Fischer (original receptionist Pam Beesly), Ellie Kemper (second receptionist Erin Hannon) and John Krasinski (nice-guy sales rep Jim Halpert).

NBC has not commented on the report.

Based on the 2001-03 British series of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, the U.S. version was developed by Greg Daniels, who served as executive producer for the entire run.

In August, NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline.com that an “Office” revival was on his wish list. “We often talk about ‘The Office,’ ” he said. “I’ve talked to Greg four times over the past few years. It’s always, ‘Maybe some day, but not now.’ . . . There is certainly an open invitation, but we don’t have anything happening right now. If he wants to do it, I would do it.”

NBC is reportedly reviving “Miami Vice,” and “Roseanne” is returning to ABC on March 27. Current revived series include CBS’ “Hawaii Five-0” and The CW’s “Dynasty.”