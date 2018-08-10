‘The Office’ parody announces casting; search is on for ‘World’s Best Boss’

Do you proudly sip coffee from a “world’s best” mug while glaring at people named Toby? You might be the Michael Scott New York City has been looking for.

The Off-Broadway parody “The Office,” which kicks off its open-ended run at The Jerry Orbach Theater this fall, has filled almost all of its Dunder Mifflin job openings — the exception being the critical role of the paper company’s boss man.

Shoes previously worn by Steve Carell in the NBC sitcom are hard to fill. So, a wanted ad for the regional manager of Scranton’s third-largest paper company has launched on the musical production’s website.

“Seeking a handsome, strong, handsome, funny, handsome World’s Best Boss,” musical creators Bob and Tobly McSmith said in a statement. “Must be a triple threat: singer, dancer, paper lover. No babies, scabies, or rabies. Must know how to power point. ALL PEOPLE NAMED TOBY NEED NOT APPLY.”

Other unwritten requirements: being able to recite “The Devil Wears Prada,” having a plethora of “that’s what she said” jokes at the ready and an aversion to the George Foreman Grill.

Those who fit the bill can apply at theofficemusicalparody.com/michael until Aug. 20.

In other “Office” news, the production has announced the rest of its cast. Mostly newcomers to the McSmith parody world, “Friends!” parody alum Katie Johantgen (who played Phoebe) has signed on as Angela. Michael Santora will appear in the production as Dwight, Tom McGovern as both Jim and Andy, Taylor Coriell as both Pam and Erin, Rebecca Mason-Wygal as both Phyllis and Meredith, and Ani Djirdjirian will appear as Kelly.

“The Office! A Musical Parody” opens on Sept. 20. Tickets are now on sale.

“The Office,” a five-time Emmy winning series adapted from the Ricky Gervais-created U.K. comedy, ran in the U.S. for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.