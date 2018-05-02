One of NBC’s most popular sitcoms is fun-running its way to the Off-Broadway stage in “The Office! A Musical Parody.”

The new satirical take on Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Dunder Mifflin paper company, comes from writing partners Bob and Tobly McSmith, the minds behind “FRIENDS! The Musical Parody” (still onstage at St. Luke’s Theater) and “90210! The Musical.”

The duo’s take on “The Office” is an immersive experience, in which the audience “works” alongside the 9-to-5 characters formerly portrayed by John Krasinski (Jim Halpert), Jenna Fischer (Pam Beasley), and Steve Carell (boss man Michael Scott). The score — composed by Assaf Gleizner — includes songs like Carell’s infamous “SCRANTON: THE ELECTRIC CITY,” “Why is There a Camera Crew?”, and “Marry Me, Beasley.”

“The Office” originally ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, adapted by Greg Daniels from its Ricky Gervais-created U.K. counterpart. What began as a simple workplace mockumentary eventually crafted the finest will-they-won’t-they in TV history between Jim and Pam, and proved a series where background characters didn’t do much more than spill chili and hoard cats could become an endlessly quotable classic. Over the course of its run, “The Office” took home five Emmy wins and more than 20 nominations.

“The Office! A Musical Parody” — which is coproduced by Right Angle Entertainment and McSmith Family Entertainment — hits Manhattan’s Theater Center this fall. Tickets go on sale in June, so be sure to act fast.

As Michael Scott would say, “ . . . that’s what she said.”