‘The Paper’ to take over Manhattan with two immersive pop-ups celebrating the premiere on Peacock

The Paper -- Episode 105 -- Pictured: (l-r) Chelsea Frei as Mare, Ramona Young as Nicole, Melvin Gregg as Detrick, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Adelola, Alex Edelman as Adam, Eric Rahill as Travis, Oscar Nunez as Oscar
“The Paper” premiered on Peacock on Sept. 4.
Photo by: John P. Fleenor/PEACOCK

New York City is celebrating the launch of Peacock’s new series “The Paper” with two pop-ups in Midtown.

On Sept. 9, the plaza at Rockefeller Center and Flatiron Plaza will transform into two immersive, newsstand-themed pop-ups inspired by The Toledo Truth Teller, the fictional Midwestern paper featured in “The Paper.” 

Created by Greg Daniels (“The Office,” “Parks & Recreation”) and Michael Koman (“Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” “Nathan for You”), “The Paper” follows the documentary crew that recorded Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch in “The Office” as they discover a Midwestern paper that the publisher is trying to revive.

Guests at the pop-up are invited to visit the Toledo Truth Teller pop-up newsstands, enjoy complimentary bagels from PopUp bagels (while supplies last), and take advantage of a photo op with the “Tower of Truth” installation. There will also be an appearance from actor Oscar Nuñez, who will be reprising his role of Oscar Martinez from “The Office” in the new series. 

All ten episodes of “The Paper” are now available for streaming on Peacock.

Details

What: “The Paper” Newsstand NYC Takeover – Presented by Peacock

Where: Rockefeller Center (50 Rockefeller Plaza) and Flatiron Plaza (23rd & Broadway)

When: Sept. 9, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Price: Free

"The Paper" pop-up will take over Flatiron and Rockefeller Plaza.
“The Paper” pop-up will take over Flatiron and Rockefeller Plaza.Photo courtesy of Peacock

