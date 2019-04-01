You can't sneak anything past "The Village" tenants.

Sarah is rocking "nighttime clothes," Nick and Jedi are visiting a fellow veteran's widow, Enzo is moving in and Katie is on the move in an exclusive clip from Tuesday night's episode of the NBC series.

Apparently, sleeping in isn't a popular trend in this Brooklyn apartment. Sarah (Michaela McManus) appears to be busted sneaking back into the building early in the morning after spending the night out "at a friend's place" in the episode titled "In Your Bones."

The only problem: Nearly half the building is already awake.

"No judgment," the apartment's newest tenant Nick (Warren Christie) — who's still keeping major secrets of his own — tells her in passing.

Moving quickly (and without shoes) in effort to quietly make it back in her own bed before her pregnant daughter Katie (Grace Van Dien) wakes up, Sarah passes Enzo (Dominic Chianese) and Gabe (Daren Kagasoff) who are struggling to carry furniture up the steps.

"Less talking and more lifting, break's over!" Enzo tells his nephew, who's just agreed to let his grandfather move in with him despite pushback from his less-than-supportive girlfriend.

By the time Sarah makes it to apartment 5B, it's too little, too late.

Watch the full clip above.

"The Village" airs Tuesday night, following the "This Is Us" season finale, at 10 p.m. on NBC.